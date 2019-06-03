Federal assistance approved for parishes impacted by deadly April tornadoes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, La. — President Donald Trump has approved Gov. John Bel Edwards' request for a federal disaster declaration for parishes hit by deadly tornadoes back in April.

Lincoln, Morehouse, and Union parishes were impacted by the twisters which killed two people and left a trail of more than $12 million of damage.

The tornadoes also caused major damage to the Louisiana Tech University campus.

The approval covers Public Assistance costs in the impacted areas. The purpose of the PA Grant Program is to support communities’ recovery from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure.

Local governments, states, tribes, territories, and certain private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.

The request for Individual Assistance for homeowners is still under review.

Gov. Edwards said, “We appreciate President Trump’s approval of assistance related to this devastating tornado outbreak, which took two lives and caused millions in property damage. We are optimistic he will also approve support for our homeowners who suffered damage or lost their homes. We continue to work with our partners at FEMA and in local government on the recovery process and will do everything we can to assist affected citizens.”

