Federal employees union sues government over lack of pay
WASHINGTON D.C. - A federal employee labor union is suing the US government for requiring "essential" employees to work without pay during the partial government shutdown.
The American Federation of Government Employees alleged Monday that the government is violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by forcing employees deemed essential to work without pay.
