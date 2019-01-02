Local News

Federal employees union sues government over lack of pay

By:

Posted: Jan 01, 2019 07:41 PM CST

Updated: Jan 01, 2019 07:41 PM CST

WASHINGTON D.C. - A federal employee labor union is suing the US government for requiring "essential" employees to work without pay during the partial government shutdown.

The American Federation of Government Employees alleged Monday that the government is violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by forcing employees deemed essential to work without pay.

Click here for more. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected