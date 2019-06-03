Federal funds set to bring new life to former Texarkana recreation center

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Federal funding will help finance renovations at a Texarkana recreation center.

The old Boys and Girls Club Building on the Arkansas side has been vacant and unmaintained for more than ten years. Now, officials say a U.S. Housing and Urban Development loan for $885,000 will help bring that building back to life as a city-owned all-ages facility.

“It’s not just gonna be a kid center,” said Mayor Allen Brown. “There’s gonna be a center in there for adults, as well, to be able to play cards and get some activities going, so it’s a win-win for all of us on the Arkansas side and it was great news for us to get that approved.”

Now that the funding is approved, city leaders are currently in the planning phase for the project.

The city also qualified for federal grant funds to repay the loan.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.