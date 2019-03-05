Feds’ ‘Project Safe Neighborhoods’ takes another local felon off streets

A 24-year-old Shreveport man today was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph.

Tyvon D. Taylor, 24, of Shreveport, was sentenced today to 120 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr.

Taylor was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

According to the guilty plea, Taylor was involved in a shooting on August 12, 2017, and was arrested on August 15, 2017 in connection with this incident.

During his arrest, police found a Springfield Armory .40-caliber pistol, a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol and ammunition in his possession.

Taylor has prior felonies from September 2013 and January 2016 for simple burglary.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.

Taylor pleaded guilty Oct. 4, 2018.

The charge, conviction and sentence were all part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the DOJ’s violent crime reduction efforts.

The ATF and the Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford prosecuted the case.