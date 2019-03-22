FELONY FRIDAYS: TAPD taps social media to nab accused felons

Texarkana, Texas police are seeing success with their new social media campaign to capture accused felons.

A new person is posted each week on ‘Felony Fridays’. The department says the campaign has been effective by encouraging people to come forward to turn themselves in.

This week’s Felony Friday features Kimberlie Hawthorne, who has a felony warrant for Theft. Hawthorne is wanted on a…Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Friday, March 22, 2019

Officials say social media has allowed them to have an open dialogue with the community like never before.

“I think there’s something very effective about social media and the peer pressure that I see in the community for these people to come forward and take care of their business,“ said Officer Shawn Vaughn.

Vaughn said that usually before mugshots are posted, detectives have already made repeated attempts to try to contact the person.