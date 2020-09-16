FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to open in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to help residents impacted by Hurricane Laura will soon open in Shreveport.

The center, which opens Thursday, Sept. 17, will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at Independence Stadium on 3301 Pershing Blvd. No appointments are necessary.

The DRC will be a drive-thru center where specialists can help register residents for FEMA assistance and manage required damage documentation.

The center will operate under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure that everyone is safe. Masks or face coverings will be required for anyone visiting a drive-thru center, even though they will remain in their vehicle.

If you were affected by the storm, you do not need to visit a drive-thru center to apply or update your application.

To ask individual questions or submit information, you can also:

Survivors may visit any open DRC. To locate other centers, call the FEMA Helpline, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator, or download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.

