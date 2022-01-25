SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When Mayor Adrian Perkins announces Shreveport’s newest police chief on Wednesday, he will have selected one from a field of nine that includes a Ph. D, two preachers, and an Army veteran who claims to have guarded Saddam Hussein in Abu Ghraib after U.S. soldiers found him hiding in a hole outside his hometown on Dec. 13, 2002.

Of the nine eligible applicants, who all scored between 80 and 94 on the civil service exam for police chief, five are employed by the Shreveport Police Department – one corporal, three sergeants, and the man currently serving as substitute police chief. One is a sergeant with the Lafayette Police Department. The others include a captain with the Lafayette Police Department, a former Bossier Police officer, and an officer recently terminated from the Shreveport Police Department.

Marcus Mitchell

Marcus Mitchell, who served three months short of 12 years with the Shreveport Police Department, was fired in November for violating department rules and regulations. He was allowed to apply for the Shreveport Police Chief position because the position he held when he was sacked was not that of the chief, and anyone from outside the department is allowed to apply for the job and sit for the exam.

In his application for the SPD’s top job, Mitchell claims that his firing was “based on false allegations resulting from an act of extortion,” and that his accuser “recanted the allegations,” but the department ignored the recant “for reasons unknown,” and that his termination is under appeal.

SPD Sgt. Dr. Michael Carter, chairman of the Shreveport Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, confirmed Mitchell’s firing is under appeal with the Board and said his hearing was scheduled to be held Tuesday, just one day before Perkins is set to name the new chief, but had to be canceled due to a board member being out with COVID-19 and a court reporter also being absent.

Mitchell is a veteran of the U.S. Army who served as a military policeman in Iraq in 2006 when Hussein was captured.

Dr. Sammy Wyatt

With a score of 92, Mitchell’s civil service exam score was only second to the 94 scored by Dr. Sammy Wyatt, former Bossier Police officer who now serves as an adjunct professor at two universities, one of which is LSU-Shreveport.

Substitute Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith

Substitute Chief Wayne Smith, who has kept the SPD chief seat warm since August when Perkins invited former Chief Ben Raymond to step down, came in third with a score of 89, besting his 2016 and 2019 scores of 88 and 86, respectively.

A 41-year veteran, Smith has served in about every capacity at SPD from patrol, investigations, and patrol shift commander to commander of Internal Affairs and the Research and Planning Divisions and Community Oriented Policing. He did a two-year stint as Event Commander of the Independence Bowl, and when he was called to provide security for the Miss USA and Miss Teen Pageants held in Shreveport, he stepped up.

Sgt. Jason Frazier

During his more than 17 years on the SPD force, Sgt. Jason Frazier, who holds an undergraduate degree in sociology and a master’s degree in theological studies from Liberty University, has served as pastor of a small Southern Baptist Church in the Shreveport area. He now serves as a “pulpit supply minister” who fills in for absent pastors or at churches that are between pastors and need to fill the gap until a new pastor is hired.

Frazier, a U.S. Army veteran, scored an 87 on the civil service exam. Throughout his tenure at the SPD, Frazier as served SPD as executive officer/terminal agency coordinator, manager of the telecommunication system, and investigator in the Financial Crimes division. Frazier holds a dual commission with the SPD and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, which allows him to investigate financial crimes throughout the city and parish.

Sgt. Michael Jones

SPD Sgt. Michael Jones, who scored an 86 on the exam, is a detective who has served the department for more than two decades in various capacities that include patrol supervisor, homicide and domestic violence. A Shreveport native, Jones is a graduate of Loyola College Prep.

Sgt. Dorian Brabham

Lafayette Police Sgt. Dorian Brabham, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree from Columbia Southern University in September, has been an officer with the LPD for almost 19 years. He currently serves as the lead in a squad of investigative personnel, reviews cases and makes assignments, prepares cases for prosecution, reviews and approves written reports, participates in investigations and serves on special task forces organized to investigate major crimes or criminal activity. Brabham scored an 86 on the civil service exam.

Sgt. Michael Tyler

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Sgt. Michael Tyler holds a bachelor’s degree in theology from United Theological Seminary and a master’s degree in counseling from Louisiana Baptist University.

Tyler, who scored an 84 on the exam, has been with the SPD for around 25 years and began as a patrol officer before going to the property crimes division, where he served as an investigator for more than seven years before moving to domestic violence, where he served four years investigating complaints. Tyler was then promoted to patrol supervisor, where he worked around a year before going to internal investigations in 2016 where he continues to serve.

Capt. Kenneth Wall

Sulphur Police Capt. Kenneth Wall, who scored an 83 on the exam, served seven years in the U.S. Navy before joining the Sulphur Police department in 2003.

Wall, who supervises eight officers, has served the Sulphur Police Department in multiple capacities, ranging from enforcing traffic crimes and K-9 handler to narcotics officer and criminal investigations. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from McNeese University.

Cpl. Marcus Hines

SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines, who scored 80 on the civil service exam, has been with the Shreveport Police Department for more than 16 years.

Since 2006, Hines has served as school liaison officer at Caddo Middle Magnet School in Shreveport. He has held several jobs within the department, including several years as public information officer.

He’s also served as terminal agency coordinator, homicide/violent crimes investigator, DWI officer, and Community Response Team member.

Currently, Hines is a Cross Lake Patrol officer, enforcing city and state laws regarding hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation. In addition, he works alongside City of Shreveport crews at the fish hatcheries, assists Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Units and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during events such as the Cross Lake Floatilla.

Hines also sells permits for boating and duck blinds and conducts tours of the lake and fishing camps for youths.