Fiery crash in DeSoto Parish claims life of Pleasant Hill man and Arkansas man

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a fiery crash in DeSoto Parish that claimed the life of a Pleasant Hill man and an Arkansas man Wednesday afternoon.

According to LSP, 45-year-old Joseph Free and 63-year-old Donnie Rogers were killed in a crash involving two cars on Louisiana Highway 175, which is just south of LA HWY 522.

Troopers were called just before 1:00 p.m. about the crash and when they arrived at the scene, they learned that Free, who was driving a 2020 Peterbilt loaded log truck, was traveling southbound on LA HWY 175. For reasons still under investigation, Free’s truck crossed the centerline and struck a northbound commercial motor vehicle, driven by Rogers. Upon impact, both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

Free and Rogers, whose restraint use is unknown, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and were pronounced dead. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.