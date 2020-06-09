Fiery crash on I-49 seriously injures man in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was badly burned after a fiery crash in Natchitoches Parish is now recovering at a Shreveport hospital.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. off of Interstate-49 near Derry.

According to Louisiana State Police, a 2019 Freightliner Volt Power boom truck, driven by a 28-year-old man from Rapides Parish was traveling northbound near the Derry overpass when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a metal guard rail and concrete rail before it went airborne and landed several feet down on La. Hwy 119. The truck then traveled through metal guard rails, came to a rest on its ride side, and caught on fire.

The man, who suffered serious injuries and burns to over fifty percent of his body, was airlifted to LSU Medical Center Burn Center.

Photo Courtesy: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office

People who witnessed the accident, identified as Dan Cook of Alexandria, RN Brandon Melancon of Church Point, Steve Pierce of Cloutierville and others pulled the driver from the burning wreckage.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, and Air EVAC Lifeteam helicopter were among numerous law enforcement and emergency personnel that responded to the crash.

Photo Courtesy: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office

Residents in the area reported the crash shook their homes and smoke could be seen for miles.

Volt electric crews and DOTD crews remain on the scene clearing debris. Both lanes of La. Hwy 119 under the I-49 Derry Overpass are closed.

LSP is investigating the crash.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.