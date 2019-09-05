Final day to buy tickets to win vintage Mustang

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today is the last day to buy raffle tickets to win a vintage 1968 Ford Mustang.

The proceeds from the “Mustang for Good Raffle” will be equally shared with three local nonprofits. Holy Angels, the CARA Center, and the Gingerbread House.

The drawing for the car will take place on September 5 at 2 p.m. Raffle tickets are $50. For more information about the event, click here.

