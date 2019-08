SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Today is the final day to signup for an annual back to school shoe giveaway.

Signup is today at the Shoppers Value Foods on Hearne Avenue from 3 – 5 p.m. and the Shoppers Value Foods on Nelson Street from 5-7 p.m.

Families must bring proof of government assistance and be between the ages of six and 21.

