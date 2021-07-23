Find great deals at the Salvation Army’s Thrift Store on Saturday to help the organization

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can find some great deals this weekend while giving back to the community.

The Salvation Army’s Thrift Store is hosting its “Christmas in July” sale on Saturday. It’s to move donated items from last year to make room for this year. Everything is at very low prices.

You can find shoes, home decor, lots of clothing, and some very cute dresses.

All the proceeds go back into the Salvation Army’s programs.

“There’s a really cool game here, a Skee Ball game. It’s like $6.99 so you really get some great deals. We also have some really nice furniture pieces as well as a whole bunch of baby stuff. All of the funds that we receive go back into the human services that we provide whether that’s getting someone’s lights back on or getting them a meal,” said Julie Searing, Salvation Army NWLA Development Director.

The “Christmas in July” sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Salvation Army’s Thrift Store off Stoner Avenue.

They’ll accept cash and credit, but no checks. The non-profit also held a back-pack giveaway today.