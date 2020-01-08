Finding peace: Marshall mother forgives son’s unidentified killer

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of a man who was killed in Marshall 12 years ago still doesn’t know who shot him, but says she forgives them.

The case remains open and unsolved.

27-year old Graylon Williams was shot and killed only a mile from his home behind the Sweet Stop gas station in Marshall on January 4, 2008. Marshall Police say there were no witnesses to his murder.

He was Shirley Williams-Houston’s only child. She visited his grave Tuesday afternoon. It was the second time she’d visited since his death. She wasn’t able to visit him for a decade, because she says the pain of losing him was unbearable.

“It’s been so hard and so devastating,” said Williams-Houston,”To me it felt so final, and I wasn’t ready to give my baby up.”

There have been marches, vigils and celebrations of his life through the years. She says she’s looked for his son’s killer since his death and would also give new tips and leads to Marshall police.

Chief Cliff Carruth says one case unsolved is one too many, and has kept this case in new hands through the years.

“We will assign the case to different detectives so they can get a different look so it’s not just one person for, in this case a 12 year period.”

At one point, Williams-Houston says she wanted to hurt the people who hurt her son. For a long time she was angry. Her health started to deteriorate over time, and she knew it was from the stress of her loss.

She knew she had to heal in order to be okay.

“I had to go back in my head from the beginning from the night that I got the call that he had been shot.”

She says that to wh out there and to anyone who will listen, “If you don’t know God you better get to know Him in order to forgive not only yourself but others.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.