SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews are working to put out a fire that started Wednesday night near the KTAL/KMSS station in the North Highland neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the home on the 900 block of Booth Dr. just before 7:00 p.m. The home, located behind a medical clinic and small shopping area on N. Market, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.