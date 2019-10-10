Fire chief swears in 2nd African-American woman as battalion fire chief

Fire Chief Edwin Scott Wolverton held a swearing in ceremony for Battalion Chief Lisa K. Ivory as a newly promoted Battalion Fire Chief in the Operations Division

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department has sworn in its second-ever African-American female battalion chief.

According to a release from the Shreveport Fire Department, Fire Chief Edwin Scott Wolverton swore in Lisa K. Ivory as Battalion Fire Chief at a ceremony on Wednesday evening.

Chief Ivory has been in the department for 29 years, and she is the second African American woman to hold the position of battalion chief in the history of the fire department.

Ivory’s responsibility will be to manage the daily operations of four fire stations within the city of Shreveport.

