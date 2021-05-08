Fire crews battle mobile home fire in Keithville

Caddo Parish fire crews battled a mobile home fire in the 11600 block of Sparks Davis Road of Keithville on Saturday, May 8. (Photo: Caddo Parish Fire District 4/Facebook)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish fire crews battled a fire that ripped through a mobile home in Keithville Saturday evening.

According to Caddo Parish Fire District #4, firefighters received a call around 5:27 p.m. about a house being on fire in the 11600 block of Sparks Davis Road.

Fire crews say when they arrived at the scene, they see heavy smoke and flames coming from a mobile home. As soon as the first engine crew arrived on the scene, firefighters quickly went on fire attack and brought the flames under control without injury to civilians or themselves.

No one was inside of the mobile home at the time of the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.