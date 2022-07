BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fire damaged a storage trailer at a Bossier City nursing and rehabilitation center early Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Garden Court Health and Rehabilitation Center on Airline Drive around 12:30 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene.

It took about 20 firefighters to put out the flames. No firefighters or residents of the facility were injured.

The fire is currently under investigation.