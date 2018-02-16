Fire damages Bossier pawn shop

The Bossier City Fire Department responded to a fire early Friday morning that damaged a business.

Fire crews were called to the Cash America pawn shop in the 3100 block of East Texas Street just before 5:30 am. The first crews to arrive on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Upon making entry, firefighters located the fire and managed to extinguish it within several minutes.

The fire and the heat it generated destroyed multiple pieces of merchandise inside the store and caused moderate damage to portions of the building’s interior. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.