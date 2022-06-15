SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating a fire that broke out in a Shreveport apartment complex in the Highland neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., crews responded to a fire emergency at the 200 block Herndon Development on Herndon St. Heavy fire and smoke were seen from one of the upstairs fourplex units when fire crews arrived.

Windows are broken, and heavy damage can be seen inside the upstairs apartment.

Fire in Highland neighborhood apartment complex (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Fire at the Herndon Development in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Officials say there was a couple inside the apartment, but they managed to escape safely. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.