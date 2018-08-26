Fire damages Shreveport home

Shreveport fire crews are trying to determine the cause of a house fire.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday night in 3000 block of Amherst Street in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear of the residence.

It took the efforts of 7 Units /19 firefighters to bring the situation under control. The situation was under control at 9:13 pm.

It was reported later that there were occupants at home during the time the fire started. All occupants were able to escape without harm.

The home received heavy damage to a rear bedroom. The cause of this fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.