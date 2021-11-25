Fire Department puts out late-night blaze at Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire in the Queensborough neighborhood of Shreveport late Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a call around 10:25 p.m. on the 1400 block of Missouri Ave. The single-story wood-frame home already had heavy flames and smoke visible from the roof when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to enter through the front door to find and put out the fire.

It took 7 units, with 21 firefighters, 12 minutes to put the flames out. The SFD has not reported if there were injuries or the extent of the damage during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.