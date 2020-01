BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KMSS-KTAL) – The Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness officials is urging residents who suffered storm damage to report their damage.

Any Bossier Parish home or business that was damaged by the severe weather overnight Saturday is asked to call (318) 425-5352 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.