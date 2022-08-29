Car damaged when it was engulfed in flames outside of Oil City (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are looking for answers after a car was engulfed in flames near Oil City late Sunday night.

Around 11:50 p.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call to the scene on Clyde Place Vivian Rd. near Hwy 170, northeast of Oil City. Deputies found the car fully engulfed in fire when they arrived.

Car damaged when it was engulfed in flames outside of Oil City (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Firefighters put out the flames, and deputies searched the area but did not find anyone. CPSO says no one was hurt in the fire.

Deputies are working to discover the owner of the car. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. If anyone has information on the fire, they can reach the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 681-0611.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.