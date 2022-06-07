SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home in West Shreveport Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home in Forest Mobile Home Estates in the 6200 block of Bert Kouns around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Public Information Officer Robert Taggart.

Taggart says it took 18 firefighters about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.