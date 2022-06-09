SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

SFD responds to fire in MLK (Source: KTAL Staff)

Home burning in MLK neighborhood

Fire crews on the scene of blaze in MLK neighborhood









Shreveport Fire Chief of Special Operations, Skip Pinkston says the fire was reported in the 2000 block of Wool Street. When crews arrived at the home at 10:33 a.m. they found a one-story home completely engulfed in flames.

The resident in the home told SFD that he tried to extinguish the fire on his own but realized that it was too large for him to contain and left the home safely and without injury.

SFD contained the fire by 11:06 a.m. using eight units and 23 firefighters to battle the blaze.

Additional units were called two the scene to rotate firefighters out for heat safety measures. Once the scene is safe fire prevention crews will enter the home to determine the cause.