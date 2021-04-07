Fire from lightning strike causes heavy damage to historic plantation home in NWLA

DOYLINE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A historic wedding venue at the Azalee Plantation in northwest Louisiana has been destroyed by fire after the building was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Doyline Police Department, authorities received a call around 3:00 p.m. about a building being on fire in the 2200 block of Harold Montgomery Road.

Fire units from Bossier Parish, Webster Parish Fire District 3, East 80, and the Louisiana State Fire Marshall went to the scene. Once they when arrived, they saw heavy flames and smoke was coming from the nearly 180-year-old two-story home.

No one was inside of the home during the fire, and no other injuries have been reported. The historic plantation and cattle ranch is located just 30 minutes from Shreveport and Bossier City.