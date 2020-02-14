Fire heavily damages abandoned Allendale house

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fire heavily damaged a house in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood early Friday morning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire heavily damaged a vacant duplex in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood early Friday morning.

More than a dozen Shreveport fire units were called to scene the 1600 block of Ashton Street just after 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, the blaze was fully involved. SFD says they were able to protect the left side of the duplex by using a defensive tactic.

There were no injuries. The flames were brought under control at 1:07 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories