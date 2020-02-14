Fire heavily damages abandoned Allendale house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire heavily damaged a vacant duplex in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood early Friday morning.

More than a dozen Shreveport fire units were called to scene the 1600 block of Ashton Street just after 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, the blaze was fully involved. SFD says they were able to protect the left side of the duplex by using a defensive tactic.

There were no injuries. The flames were brought under control at 1:07 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

