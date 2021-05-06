SFD: Fire heavily damages home in Cedar Grove, woman displaced

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport fire crews worked to put out a fire that heavily damaged a home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters received a call around 4:45 p.m. about a house being on fire in the 8400 block of Clarice Drive.

When fire officials arrived at the scene, they spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from the front, side, and rear of the home. SFD says the owner of the home was a woman and she managed to escape the fire without receiving any injuries.

Firefighters searched the home to make sure no one else was inside. There were no injuries to any citizens or firefighters. The fire was placed under control at 5:04 p.m.

The fire required the use of 19 personnel with three fire engines, one ladder truck, one heavy rescue truck, one battalion chief, and one medic unit.

The American Red Cross is actively assisting the displaced. The cause of this fire is under investigation at this time.