A woman is looking for a place to stay after fire rips through her Bossier City home and kills her two pets.
The blaze broke around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Bobbie St.
When firefighters arrived the rear of the home was engulfed in flames. It took crews 20 minutes to get the fire
under control.
The woman who lived in the home was able to escape unharmed but her two pet cats died in the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fire kills two pets and heavily damages home in Bossier City
