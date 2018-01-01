Breaking News
Fire leaves couple homeless on New Year’s Day

Update: A Go Fund Me account has been created for the couple by their neighbor George Etheredge.  To donate click here.

Original Story: Two people are displaced after an early morning fire destroys their home. 

A relative says the homeowner, Mark Cayton, and his wife woke up to flames at their mobile home on Pine Island Rd. around 5:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. 

They were able to get out safely with injury, but their two cats died in the fire. 

Their mobile home is a total loss leaving the couple to stay with relatives.

The Caddo Parish Fire Department responded to the fire and continues investigating its cause.

