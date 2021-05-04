LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Shreveport police, fire, city leaders to address gun violence at news conference

SPD on the scene of a shooting left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Suntan St. in Garden Valley on April 14. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City leaders, along with representatives from the Shreveport Fire Department and Police are set to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to talk about solutions to gun violence in the city.

In addition to officials, community leaders and activists who support efforts to put a stop to gun violence will be on hand. The news conference is set to begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Government Plaza.

According to a news release from the Shreveport Fire Department Tuesday, one of the proposed solutions involves “forming a coalition of elected leaders, members of the business community, faith-based organizations and other stakeholder groups to find solutions to help ensure Shreveport is a safe place to work and live.”

There have been at least 32 homicides reported in Shreveport as of May 4, 2021, most of them involving guns. That is nearly twice as many homicides as were reported by this time last year, when there were 15 homicides reported in the city through May 2.