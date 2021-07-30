Fire truck catches fire at Station 14, SFD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are looking into what caused a Shreveport Fire Department truck to catch on fire at a station Friday afternoon.

According to SFD, the fire happened around 5 p.m. at Station 14 on Greenwood Road. The fire station is out of service for now and other stations will respond to that area.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

