SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday evening a Shreveport firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Crews responded to the single-family home on the 3100 block of Dupont St. just after 6:00 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. It took 32 minutes for the 18 firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

No one was home at the time of the fire. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for possible heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.