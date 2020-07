SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Shreveport.

The fire started around 3 a.m. at a house on Lytham Drive.

SFD says no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.