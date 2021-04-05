Firefighters battle blaze at vacant home in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – A home in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood was heavily damaged in a fire, according to the Shreveport Fire Department.

Around 04:15 p.m. Monday firefighters were dispatched to the 1700 block of Simpkins Street to a reported one-story residential fire.

SFD says Fire Engine 6 was the first unit on scene at 04:19 p.m. and reported a single-story wood-frame home with light smoke coming from it.

It took the efforts of 12 firefighters, 4 fire units, and 10 minutes to bring this blaze under control. The home received heavy damage to a couple of rooms of the residence.

This fire is still under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss