Firefighters battle blaze at vacant home in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – A home in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood was heavily damaged in a fire, according to the Shreveport Fire Department.

Around 04:15 p.m. Monday firefighters were dispatched to the 1700 block of Simpkins Street to a reported one-story residential fire.

SFD says Fire Engine 6 was the first unit on scene at 04:19 p.m. and reported a single-story wood-frame home with light smoke coming from it.

It took the efforts of 12 firefighters, 4 fire units, and 10 minutes to bring this blaze under control. The home received heavy damage to a couple of rooms of the residence.

This fire is still under investigation.