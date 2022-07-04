SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department worked to put out a blaze in the Brookwood neighborhood late Sunday night.

The fire broke out in the single-story home around 10:23 p.m. on the 8900 block of Blom Blvd. Neighbors called 911 to notify the SFD. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

Flames caused significant damage to the back of the home. It took crews 28 minutes to put out the fire.

Officials say no one was injured but a family of seven was displaced by the blaze. The Red Cross and Chaplain are working to find them a place to stay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.