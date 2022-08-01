SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.

It took about 15 minutes to rescue the worker. He was taken to the hospital after he was freed from the dirt. There is no word on his current condition.

One firefighter was treated on the scene for minor heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported.