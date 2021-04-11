Firefighters rescue victim from blaze in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A homeowner was able to escape a fire in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood with the help of firefighters.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, around 6:32 p.m. firefighters were called to a fire at 331 McCormick Street.

Firefighters from Fire Station No. 7 arrived on the scene at 6:35 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire showing from the front and side of the home.

SFD says neighbors on scene reported the homeowner was still inside the burning home. Firefighters faced heavy fire conditions when they entered the home to search for the individual still inside the home.

Fire Fighters found the homeowner and took them to a local hospital.

The fire was under control at 6:56 p.m. It took 9 – fire units and 24 – firefighters to bring the fire under control.

There were no injuries to firefighters. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by Shreveport Fire Department.

The home suffered heavy damage due to the fire.