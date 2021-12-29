Supply chain issues hit fireworks sales

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – You might not want to wait if you plan on buying fireworks to ring in the new year, thanks to supply chain issues at one of the busiest times of the year for fireworks retailers.

“This is the time of year to do it, between Christmas and New Year’s,” said Stateline Fireworks owner Gary Nolte, who says business has been good this year with people wanting to get after being stuck at home due to COVID-19. But Nolte says businesses like his are feeling the effects of supply chain issues.

“We just don’t have the variety of products that we would normally have,” said Nolte. “We ordered everything, but it’s not here.”

Nolte says almost all his products are coming from China and there simply aren’t truckers available to deliver items once they make it to the ports of entry.

Nolte says his store is stocked right now, but he probably won’t get any new shipments before next year.