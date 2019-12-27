Firework safety tips for New Year’s

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Bossier City Fire Department is reminding citizens who plan to celebrate New Year’s with fireworks to keep a few things in mind before lighting any fuses.

According to the City of Bossier, during the holiday season, Bossier City’s fireworks ordinance allows fireworks to be sold and set off within the city limits from December 23 through January 1 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. except on New Year’s Eve when fireworks may be discharged until 12:30 a.m.

Any person who discharges fireworks outside the designated dates and time periods can be subject to fines of up to $500 or up to 60 days in jail.

When setting off fireworks keep these safety tips in mind to help prevent injuries:

• Young children should never be given fireworks to handle alone. Responsible adult supervision is a must.

• Always purchase fireworks from an established and reputable retail outlet.

• Never shoot, aim or throw fireworks at people or animals.

• Keep a bucket of water handy for emergencies (ideal for soaking hot sparklers).

• Never try to re-light fireworks that have failed to discharge. Douse all failed fireworks with water and wait 15 minutes before properly disposing.

• Be aware of dry conditions. Never ignite fireworks on or near areas of dry vegetation. Doing so could spark fires.