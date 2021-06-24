Fireworks laws in Shreveport-Bossier and around the ArkLaTex

Here's when you can buy and set off fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re planning to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks, here is what you need to know about when and where you can buy and set them off depending on where you are around the ArkLaTex.

Shreveport & Caddo Parish fireworks laws:

In Shreveport, fireworks excluding bottle rockets and skyrockets can be set off from noon June 25 to 10 p.m. July 5. Fireworks should not be set off between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Fireworks sales are allowed in Shreveport from June 16 through July 5.

Louisiana state law used to allow for fireworks sales between June 25 -July 5, but thanks to a bill introduced by Shreveport Rep. Roy Burrell, that changed in 2015 to allow sales to begin earlier to allow people to have fireworks in time for Juneteenth.

In Caddo Parish, according to parish ordinance: The explosion of fireworks is prohibited in the unincorporated areas of Caddo Parish, except June 18 through July 5.

This includes, but is not limited to: sparklers, squibs, rockets, firecrackers, roman candles, signal lights, fireworks, “or other devices or compositions used to get visibly or audible pyrotechnic displays.”

Bossier fireworks laws:

Bossier City law says fireworks may be sold and discharged within the city limits of Bossier City from June 28 through July 5, inclusive, from the hours of 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Anyone who discharges fireworks outside the legal time period can face fines up to $500 and/or 60 days in jail.

Natchitoches fireworks laws:

In the City of Natchitoches (see relevant municipal code), fireworks are allowed from June 25 through July 5 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends but may be sold from 8 a.m. the morning of July 4 until midnight.

Texarkana fireworks laws:

No fireworks can be shot in the city limits of Texarkana, Texas, or Texarkana, Arkansas. If you’re caught lighting fireworks from your home in the city, it is considered a Class C misdemeanor. You could pay a minimum fine of a hundred dollars and be expected to appear in court.

Fireworks are allowed outside city limits in Bowie and Miller counties.

Source: Texarkana, Texas Police Department

Fireworks safety tips

Common sense would dictate the following, but there are laws prohibiting children from setting off fireworks, setting them off from inside a car, setting them off AT a car, and some specify they cannot be set up within a certain distance from churches, hospitals, schools, or within seventy-five (75) feet of where fireworks are stored, sold or offered for sale.

Penalties vary depending on where you are, but fines are generally possible for even a first offense. Fireworks cannot be set off anywhere where there is a burn ban in effect.

When setting off fireworks keep these safety tips in mind to help prevent injuries: