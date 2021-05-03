First Baptist Church to partner with Drew Brees to bring football league to Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – First Baptist Church in Bossier City announced Monday that FB Sports, the church’s sports outreach program, is partnering with the former New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees to bring his dynamic Co-Ed Youth Flag Football league, Football ‘N’ America, to Freedom Fields.

“We are proud to be partnering with First Baptist to bring Football ‘N’ America to Bossier City. FNA is all about Friends, Family, and Football, and will provide a great opportunity for the children and families in the community to enjoy the game of football,” Drew Brees said.

Since the beginning of the sports outreach program in 2015, the mission has been to reach kids, students, and families with the hope of Jesus through a variety of sports avenues.

The first several years have seen tremendous growth and impact in both flag football and soccer leagues. With the partnership of Drew Brees and Football ‘N’ America, the potential for growth is awesome.

“We could not be more excited to strengthen and expand our growing sports outreach vision with this partnership,” Pastor Brad Jurkovich, the church’s senior pastor said.

“We believe many kids, students and families will not only have a great football experience but they will know there is hope for their lives.”FB Sports has as its goal to promote competitive play in a positive environment. This environment helps kids and adults develop spiritually, emotionally, physically, intellectually, and socially. These values very much align with Brees’ organization, whose motto is, “Friends, Family, and Football.”

Registration opens May 15, 2021. Please visit www.playfna.com for more information.