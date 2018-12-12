First Bossier Church looks to the future after fire

After a raging fire rips through one of the largest churches in our area. Crews work to find out what caused it. The pastor shares what’s next for the congregation.



“I got that phone call and I tell you as I was just driving to the church, I said lord I trust you and I just want people to be safe. And whatever I need you to do put out that fire to move forward and rebuild that was my prayer,” said Brad Jurkovich, Pastor.

Jurkovich looks at what’s left of his church, after a fire ripped through it early Monday morning.”This fire was raging in five different buildings on our campus. just an enormous amount of damage,” said Jurkovich.



The pastor says roughly 60 percent of the campus is destroyed, roofs are caved in, windows blown out,but one thing that remains standing is a cross in the Children’s Sanctuary



“There is a test of faith, but people are going to stand up to that test,” said Jurkovich. Despite the damage, church members are optimistic.



“It’s heart breaking to see it like this, but it’s happened before and we came back from it and we’ll come back stronger again,” said Bruce Rhorer, Church Member.

