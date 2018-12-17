First Bossier holds Sunday service after fire

Nearly a week after a fire rips through one of the largest churches in our area, First Bossier opens its doors for Sunday services.

“In the midst of a tragedy people rally,” said Brad Jurkovich. One by one, thousands of people fill the church for the first time after a fire destroys nearly 75% of the campus.”I really cried and wept. We’ve been through a lot this week, but God is in control,”Paula Ferguson, Church Member.

To lift the spirits of the congregation, the choir kicks off the service by singing of unity and strength through Jesus Christ.”This is how I fight my battles., This is how I fight my battles.”

Pastor Brad Jurkovich, State Representative Raymond Crews and U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson honor the Bossier City Fire Department.

“This really commemorates what ya’ll did here. Incredible work to have you in the community,” said Crews. Pastor Jurkovich’s sermon focuses on hope as he prepares to lead his congregation into the future.

“I knew as soon as it happened we would bounce back, and I have no doubt in the reconstruction process and how amazing it’s going to be,”Ellie Wilkes, Church Member.

“God’s real, he’s not left us alone and he is the great healer. He’s the great provider. He’s the one that’s going to take us through and we’re going to be stronger and more effective for Jesus,” said Jurkovich.

The fire destroyed several buildings, including the children’s center. Those children went to other daycares.