First Bossier meets after blaze

First Bossier believes they can make it through this tragedy.

“For some reason, God wanted this to happen to the First Baptist Church of Bossier City,” said pastor Brad Jurkovich. “In the face of crisis, I want to remember how gracious my God has been.”

The pastor let church members know in a 6 p.m. meeting at the Bossier Civic Center of plans moving forward for the area. He also said the children’s center was destroyed and didn’t know when it will re-open.

He believes the church has the tools and support to rebuild and keep God first.

“You want to do something great for the glory of God,” Jurkovich questioned the congregation. “You better walk in unity. We’ve got to pray, cry, serve, sing, stand, give, grow, make a difference together and let’s do something for the glory of God. How will you have hope in the midst of this?”