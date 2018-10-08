First medical Marijuana clinic is open in Bossier

The first medical marijuana health clinic in Bossier City opens its doors.

Total health clinic on Riverwood drive is founded by Dr. Chad and Isabella Rossitter.

Dr. Rossitter is one of under 50 doctors in the state who can provide the necessary recommendation for medical marijuana.

“It’s a great feeling being able to provide a service that they can’t go anywhere else and get. I’ve had many patients that after spending 10-15-20 minutes with them in the room, cry and hug me and say thank you for taking this on and do this for us,” Dr. Rossitter said.

Louisiana recognizes 14 conditions approved for marijuana treatment including cancer, Glaucoma, Parkinson’s and PTSD.

