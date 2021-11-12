First Real Time Crime Center cameras installed at State Fair of Louisiana days after shooting

A teen was shot and critically wounded at the State Fair of Louisiana on Nov. 6, 2021. (Source KTAL/KMSS staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) has installed its first pole camera surveillance system at the State Fair of Louisiana, days after a teenager was seriously wounded in a shooting on the fairgrounds.

The camera system was launched in August and is intended to monitor areas that have a higher potential for crime. A team of analysts monitor cameras either installed by the RTCC or linked through a citizen and business network of surveillance cameras 24/7 and can relay relevant information to the police.

“I remain committed to making Shreveport as safe as possible and our Real Time Crime Center is going to be a game changer for law enforcement,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Members of my administration continue working diligently to develop innovative solutions to better protect our community.”

The mayor’s office says the RTCC has already integrated more than a dozen cameras at Shreveport businesses, apartment complexes, and other buildings. There are currently 102 cameras being monitored.

“The RTCC cameras will allow us to provide substantial help to detectives and support multiple departments within the city,” Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson said in the statement. “We also need the community’s help with this project. If citizens want to be part of a public safety plan, they can register home or business cameras with the RTCC.”

You may register here to have your cameras integrated into the RTCC network.