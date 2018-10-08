First responders honored for their bravery

First responders are honored today for their bravery and courage.

Ranchland in Bossier City and Sons of Italy partnered together to pay back the badge.

Hundreds of first responders stopped by to receive free lunch, a Saint Michael medal and prayer card.

Johnnie Estess board of director for Son’s of Italy says,”For all they do for us, keeping us safe, taking care of us when we’re sick, stuff like that, this is our way of giving back to the first responders.”

“We do our job every single day and the community support is vital, and the prayer you talked about we know a lot of people pray for us we have no idea that they are praying for us but we feel it we sense it and we appreciate it,” Sheriff Julian Whittington of Bossier Parish said.

First responders also won door prizes including free tickets to the Mudbugs hockey game .