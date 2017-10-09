First responders honored in Bossier today



First responders are honored today at Ranchland Uniforms in Bossier City for their bravery and courage to keep us citizens safe. Son’s of Italy and the owner of Ranchland Uniforms came together in partnership to host the event.

LT. Joey Bartlett, Shreveport Police Department says, “It’s unexpected, we don’t go out expecting appreciation but to get something like this is really a heart warming experience.”

Law enforcement agencies from all over the Arklatex where invited to be honored today. The recent Las Vegas shooting and the killing of police officer Michael Middlebrook in Lafayette, inspired organizers to put together the event.

Johnnie Estess, board of director’s, Son’s of Italy says, “well these guys and gals put their lives on the line each and every day for us wether it be fire, police, ems, parametric, ambulance driver, whatever, the case maybe they put their life on the line everyday for you and I.”

500-600 first responders were in attendance. Many received a St. Michael medal and a prayer card as a reminder that they are not alone.George Chambers, Owner of Ranchland Uniforms says, “When folks are running away from a crime their the ones going into the crime and you got to appreciate that, their there to keep us safe and I think they are doing a heck of a job.”

“To come here and actually see other law enforcement agencies together we have a common bond, a common comradery, to where we all can associate with even though we might not know them personally, so to see the fire and other police agencies come here its a really good bond and makes us feel good inside,” said Bartlett.