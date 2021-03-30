First teens get vaccinated at Ochsner LSU Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport vaccinated their first teenager Tuesday now that the Pfizer vaccine is available to those 16 and older.

17-year-old Sequoia Burton sat down for her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and, like any shot, it was over fast and she said it hurt less than getting the flu shot. Her mother Monica received her vaccine earlier in the day.

They have two families who work for the hospital and encouraged them to get their vaccines.

“My dad wanted me to get it and he’s a doctor, so I trust his judgment and I also want things to go back to normal and herd immunity is a part of that,” Sequoia Burton said.

“I think it’s great at something we can do as an individual for the community to keep the virus from spreading,” said Monica Burton.

They have had family members pass away from COVID-19 and others that have suffered lingering effects. They are hoping to inspire and encourage others to get the shot.

Vaccine appointments can be made at St. Mary’s Place through Saturday.

Appointments are required to receive the Pfizer vaccine and those who are eligible can call (318) 626-0050, option 0, or use MyChart at my.ochsner.org/lsu.